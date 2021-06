CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland police are asking the public for help in identifying a male and a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

The incident occurred on June 13, 2021, at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

If you have any information call Detective Hannon at 216-623-3127 or email rjanuszewski@clevelandohio.gov.

