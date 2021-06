ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters rescued a kitten that was stuck in a vehicle engine compartment.

The kitten was unharmed and taken to the local animal protective league.

You can see the original Facebook post here.

Elyria firefighters rescued a kitten from a vehicle engine compartment. (Elyria Firefighters Local 474)

