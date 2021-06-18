2 Strong 4 Bullies
Father’s Day deals: Free admission for dads at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo

Father’s Day deals: Free admission for dads at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo
Father’s Day deals: Free admission for dads at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams
Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Akron Zoo have announced special offers for Father’s Day.

Dads can visit Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for free. Dads and grandpas can visit Akron Zoo at no cost.

The Father’s Day deals are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

Purchase tickets for the Akron Zoo here.

Purchase tickets for the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo here.

