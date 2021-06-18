2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storm threat late this afternoon and tonight

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is near Chicago this morning. The system tracks across southern Michigan this afternoon. It will be increasingly humid today. A windy day ahead out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. High temperatures in the 80s. Most of today our area will feature scattered showers and storms. Instability will ramp up big time into this evening. This is when the severe weather threat goes up as well. All modes of severe weather in play when the late day storms first develop, including a tornado threat. Thunderstorms will be most widespread this evening. The risk, however, is all night. There is a front that will be positioned north of Ohio tomorrow. A humid day with thunderstorms in the area. Some of these storms will be strong and produce heavy rain. The risk is all day and into Saturday evening. High temperatures in the 80s. It does look quieter Sunday for dad. A humid and warm day. There is a small chance of a pop up thunderstorm. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

