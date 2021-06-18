HUD Secretary Fudge returns to Cleveland to promote initiatives increasing Black homeownership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marcia Fudge, the secretary of the Housing and Urban Development, was in Cleveland on Friday to speak about increasing Black homeownership.

Secretary Fudge was joined by other lawmakers and community partners, including U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Tim Ryan, for the Black Home Ownership Collaborative event at Cleveland State University.

The group hopes to create 3 million new African-American homeowners by 2030.

This story will be updated.

