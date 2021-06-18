Juneteenth events scheduled around Cleveland to celebrate 1st year as federal holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Be sure to add an update to your calendar!

This Saturday, Juneteenth, is now an official federal holiday.

“We don’t necessarily look at it as a celebration because there is so much more to be done,” Julian Khan said.

Juneteenth marks the day that African-Americans were told that slavery had ended, nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“Freedom is fought for, but it is very rarely handed over,” said Khan.

Khan walked through his neighborhood, with flyers in hand making sure his community knew about the Juneteenth block party that will be held on Buckeye Avenue.

“Behind every strong person is a story that didn’t give them any other choice,” said Khan. ”And I feel like just recognizing and acknowledging that history gives us that much more of a platform to build off of.”

The event will have food, vendors, and musical performances all with the goal of highlighting the Black experience.

“One of our headlining acts is the Lydian Jazz Band, and it’s comprised of folks who were exonerated from prison after being wrongfully convicted,” said Khan.

There are tons of other events happening around town, including the Juneteenth Freedom Fest that will happen at Mall C.

“We’re just trying to deepen this conversation about what freedom looks like, what liberation looks like, and making the long quest to seeing such” said Khan.

