2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Juneteenth events scheduled around Cleveland to celebrate 1st year as federal holiday

Juneteenth events take over Saturday in Cleveland
Juneteenth events take over Saturday in Cleveland(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Be sure to add an update to your calendar!

This Saturday, Juneteenth, is now an official federal holiday.

“We don’t necessarily look at it as a celebration because there is so much more to be done,” Julian Khan said.

Juneteenth marks the day that African-Americans were told that slavery had ended, nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“Freedom is fought for, but it is very rarely handed over,” said Khan.

Khan walked through his neighborhood, with flyers in hand making sure his community knew about the Juneteenth block party that will be held on Buckeye Avenue.

“Behind every strong person is a story that didn’t give them any other choice,” said Khan. ”And I feel like just recognizing and acknowledging that history gives us that much more of a platform to build off of.”

The event will have food, vendors, and musical performances all with the goal of highlighting the Black experience.

“One of our headlining acts is the Lydian Jazz Band, and it’s comprised of folks who were exonerated from prison after being wrongfully convicted,” said Khan.

There are tons of other events happening around town, including the Juneteenth Freedom Fest that will happen at Mall C.

“We’re just trying to deepen this conversation about what freedom looks like, what liberation looks like, and making the long quest to seeing such” said Khan.

You can see more events happening around town here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Willoughby reschedules Fourth of July fireworks
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, then-Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, speaks
HUD Secretary Fudge returns to Cleveland to promote initiatives increasing Black homeownership
Dear Ancestors
Dear Ancestors: Letters celebrate, reflect on Juneteenth
Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds
Capitol Theatre postpones reopening, citing lack of funds