Kent to close Plum Creek to prevent ‘unauthorized’ Juneteenth party

Litter leftover after Juneteenth party in 2020.
Litter leftover after Juneteenth party in 2020.(Kent Police)
By Nicole Meyer
Updated: 50 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kent Police Department announced it will close Plum Creek Park on June 19 to prevent unauthorized parties from taking place.

Kent police said this action is being done as a matter of safety and caution, according to a press release.

A party occurred last year on June 19 that resulted in an extremely large and uncontrolled party that caused damage to the city park and left it littered with trash, debris and broken bottles.

Police were unable to address the numerous criminal violations that occurred including criminal trespassing, fighting, open containers, underage consumption, drug use, litter, drunk driving, destruction of property, unlawful noise, and even feces smeared on walls and building, according to the release.

Kent police stated in its release information and posts from social media have led them to believe that the best way to control the situation is to close and barricade the park.

A DJ was even booked for the event and people were planning to travel from as far as Dayton and Cincinnati.

The Kent police apologized for the cancellations or postponements of legitimate events.

The park will reopen at 9 a.m. on June 20.

Here are pics from last year’s damage from Kent police.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Litter left in the park after the Juneteenth party of 2020.
2020 Kent Juneteenth Party aftermath
