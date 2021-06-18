Man attempts to rob Akron CVS

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Just before 3 a.m. Friday morning, Akron police responded to a robbery call at a CVS located in the 500 block of East Market Street.

When police arrived the suspect was already gone.

The store clerk told officers that a black male wearing black pants and no shirt entered the store.

The man jumped over the counter and began looking at the merchandise.

The suspect had pushed the clerk during the incident then climbed back over the counter and fled the scene without taking anything, according to a press release.

Officers collected evidence from the scene that confirmed the victim’s account.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect in the area of East Buchtel Avenue and Annadale Avenue.

Paul Mack, 34, was taken into custody without incident, according to Akron police.

After being positively identified, Mack was arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery and booked into Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.