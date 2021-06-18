2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio governor discusses role of COVID-19 vaccinations for student athletes

Photo from the Ohio High School Athletic Association
Photo from the Ohio High School Athletic Association(Source: OHSAA)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to host a discussion on Friday morning regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and student athletes.

Remarks from the governor are scheduled for 10 a.m. from Worthington, just north of Columbus.

The governor will be joined by Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute, the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, and coaches and athletes from area high schools.

This story will be updated.

