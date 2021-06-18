2 Strong 4 Bullies
Person flees after driving truck into Cleveland grocery store, fire department says

Driver flees after driving truck into grocery store in Cleveland, fire department says
Driver flees after driving truck into grocery store in Cleveland, fire department says((Source: Cleveland Fire via Twitter))
By Avery Williams
Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Someone is on the run after driving their pick-up truck into a grocery store in Cleveland, the fire department said.

Photos show a green Chevrolet truck slammed into a Dollar General store, located near E. 131 Street and Miles Avenue.

The truck was on fire when crews arrived, the fire department said, but it was quickly extinguished.

The crash damaged a mural painted on the side of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department blurred a photo showing the truck’s license plate, suggesting the driver will soon be identified.

