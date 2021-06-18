Person flees after driving truck into Cleveland grocery store, fire department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Someone is on the run after driving their pick-up truck into a grocery store in Cleveland, the fire department said.

Photos show a green Chevrolet truck slammed into a Dollar General store, located near E. 131 Street and Miles Avenue.

The truck was on fire when crews arrived, the fire department said, but it was quickly extinguished.

The crash damaged a mural painted on the side of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department blurred a photo showing the truck’s license plate, suggesting the driver will soon be identified.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Pickup truck into building at E.131 and Miles in 5th Battalion. Arriving companies found the vehicle on fire, extending into building. Driver fled. Fire quickly extinguished. No injuries reported. @CLEpolice and @ClevelandEMS on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/rZru8ABJGj — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 18, 2021

