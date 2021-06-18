Who got vaccinated at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland’s State University Wolstein Center, he said it was a calculated choice.

The Ohio Department of Health, Biden Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency hoped the clinic’s location would help to vaccinate Cleveland’s most underserved communities, DeWine said.

One-hundred neighborhoods within a six-mile radius of the Wolstein Center were at “great than average risk” during the pandemic, DeWine said. More than 1 million Ohioans aged 60 years and older live in Northeast Ohio.

In a Thursday press conference, DeWine released data on COVID-19 vaccination at the Wolstein Center.

Here’s who got the shot:

- More than 258,000 doses of the vaccine were administered

- Nearly 50% of individuals vaccinated reported living in high social vulnerability zip codes

- During the clinic’s final 6-weeks, the percentage of vaccination among those living in high social vulnerability zip codes rose to 68%

The data indicates a success for Ohio. The state surpassed its goal of 40% of vaccinations going to those in high social vulnerability zip codes.

