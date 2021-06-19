1 man dead, another hurt after shooting at Akron cemetery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at Mount Peace Cemetery in Akron on Friday night.

According to the police report, police responded to the cemetery located in the 100 block of Aqueduct Street around

6:20 pm after area residences reported hearing several rapid-fire gunshots.

Police said they were told multiple cars pulled out of the cemetery at a high rate of speed after the shots rang out.

Officers searched the area and found a 22-year old man shot; he was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where he died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and notification of his family.

The second victim, a 21-year-old man shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital in a private auto. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

A suspect was arrested following a brief vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect, a passenger in the vehicle, bailed from the car and was caught after a short foot chase. A handgun was recovered.

The driver and other occupants were able to elude police after the pursuit was terminated.

Police said preliminary information indicated there was a large gathering at the cemetery when an unknown person or persons began shooting.

Investigators are working to identify additional suspects involved in the incident.

Several shell casings and other evidence were collected at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.