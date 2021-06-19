Buckeye-Shaker residents demand abandoned houses to be maintained

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on E. 120th St. are frustrated over two abandoned houses and are looking for city leadership to make sure the properties remain clean.

“It’s a sight for sore eyes,” Yolanda Lewis said, “and somebody needs to do something about it.”

One house on the street stands next door to Lewis’s house and has laid abandoned for about 8 years. Lewis is forced to clean up after birds that have made nests atop broken windows and be wary of unwanted people dumping trash in the overgrown backyard.

“Since all of these weeds are here, you’ll catch them sitting in the back right here, which is very unsafe,” she explained. “I can’t have my niece back here in the backyard because of this.”

The second house stands two buildings down and nearly burned to the ground about three months ago, according to Lewis. This home is developing the same cleanliness and safety issues.

“You have to come down your street and then pull into your driveway and look at this every day?” she asked.

Lewis and her neighbors have tried to reach out to the city’s Housing Department but have not received a response.

“Because we live in the inner city, I just don’t think they care,” Lewis said.

19 News also reached out to the Housing Department and was subsequently referred to a few city offices—no one has reached back out for an interview.

Lewis still isn’t deterred and hopes she can be proud of her neighborhood and its appearance: “I take pride in where I live. We live here.”

