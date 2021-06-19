2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighter injured while battling blaze on Cleveland’s West Side

Cleveland firefighters find suspected marijuana grow operation after fire. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was injured early Saturday morning while fighting a large fire on Cleveland’s West Side.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor burn injury on their leg, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said.

The blaze broke out around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a vacant home in the 7500 block of Lawn Avenue. A nearby home was exposed to the flames, the fire department said.

The firefighter was treated and released from MetroHealth, the spokesperson said.

Damages to the vacant home are estimated at $50,000. Damages to the nearby home are estimated at $10,000.

