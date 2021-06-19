Cleveland mother published book aimed at uplifting and inspiring Black children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Images of Black people being berated, beaten, and killed are popping up at an alarming rate.

For instance, one year ago, the video of George Floyd’s murder shook the world to its core.

Toya Adams-Driscal says after watching that gut-wrenching video, she had to do something to inspire change.

Adams-Driscal took pen to paper, reached out to other mothers, and then A Note to My Black Son was born.

The book is made up of letters from moms to their sons.

“Just to give them as much encouragement and inspiration as I possibly can so on those days that they feel that they are defeated by the world or society, they can continue to press on towards the mark,” said Adams-Driscal.

Adams-Driscal started off with just a letter to her son, Mason, who graces the cover of her book.

“He was kind leery at first about being on the cover, but now he wears it as a badge of honor,” said Adams-Driscal.

Once other moms, like Robyn Hildreth, caught wind of what Adams-Driscal was doing, they decided to write letters to their boys.

Hildreth was pregnant with her son at the time of Floyd’s murder.

Hildreth’s son is now one year old and she can’t wait to share the letter with him when he’s older.

“I want you to know that I will do my best to prepare you for this world that is not fair to black people, but specifically Black men,” said Hildreth.

Meanwhile, Adams-Driscal says her son loved the book and that’s all that matters.

"A note to my back son, Mason, my sweet pea. From the moment, I found out I was pregnant, I have loved you," Adams-Driscal added.