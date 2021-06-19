Crazy comeback falls short for Tribe, 11-10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians dropped a heartbreaker in Pittsburgh Friday night, 11-10.

It was almost their best win of the season.

The Pirates jumped on starter J.C. Mejia for 6 early runs and built an 11-1 lead, only to see Cleveland come roaring back to make it a one-run game in the 9th inning.

We were down 11-1 after the 6th inning.#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/HwJn5kj3c4 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 19, 2021

However, Bobby Bradley struck out with 2 men on to end the game.

Cesar Hernandez led the comeback with a grand slam for the Tribe, his 11th homer of the year.

Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco homered for Pittsburgh.

Catcher Rene Rivera had 3 hits and 3 RBI for Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez was hit in the left foot by a pitch and had to leave the game in the 8th inning.

Manager Terry Francona said it was a left foot contusion and Ramirez was “gonna be okay.”

