Crazy comeback falls short for Tribe, 11-10
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians dropped a heartbreaker in Pittsburgh Friday night, 11-10.
It was almost their best win of the season.
The Pirates jumped on starter J.C. Mejia for 6 early runs and built an 11-1 lead, only to see Cleveland come roaring back to make it a one-run game in the 9th inning.
However, Bobby Bradley struck out with 2 men on to end the game.
Cesar Hernandez led the comeback with a grand slam for the Tribe, his 11th homer of the year.
Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco homered for Pittsburgh.
Catcher Rene Rivera had 3 hits and 3 RBI for Cleveland.
Jose Ramirez was hit in the left foot by a pitch and had to leave the game in the 8th inning.
Manager Terry Francona said it was a left foot contusion and Ramirez was “gonna be okay.”
