Juneteenth Flash Mob in Slavic Village shows support for minority-owned businesses(Source: Juneteenth Flash Mob event flyer)
By Avery Williams and Chris Frye
Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In celebration of Juneteenth, a flash mob is happening Saturday in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

19 News anchor Chris Frye is a special guest speaker at the event, which seeks to support minority-owned businesses.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shops of Glen-Village, located at 1400 East 105th St. in Cleveland.

There will be giveaways, raffles and more. One-hundred lunches will be given away for free.

Frye interviews an organizer in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

