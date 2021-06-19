2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Possible strong to severe storms Saturday

By Jon Loufman
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an ALERT DAY for the risk of some strong to severe storms from time to time throughout the day as highs top out around 80.

Some scattered showers and storms can be expected mainly early tonight as lows slide only into the mid 60s.

Father’s Day holds the prospect for some mainly afternoon showers and storms with highs in the lower 80s.

An industrial strength cold front has us in its sights on Monday triggering widespread showers and storms as highs head back to the lower 80s.

Tuesday features the prospect for a few morning showers before a clearing trend with highs only in the mid 60s.

Watch a special weather report in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/19/2021

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/19/2021
19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered storms after 3:00 PM; some strong to severe
19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered storms after 3:00 PM; some strong to severe
19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered storms around from time to time; severe possible
19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered storms after 3:00 PM; some strong to severe
19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered storms around from time to time; severe possible
19 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered storms around from time to time; severe possible