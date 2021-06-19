Northeast Ohio weather: Possible strong to severe storms Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an ALERT DAY for the risk of some strong to severe storms from time to time throughout the day as highs top out around 80.

Some scattered showers and storms can be expected mainly early tonight as lows slide only into the mid 60s.

Father’s Day holds the prospect for some mainly afternoon showers and storms with highs in the lower 80s.

An industrial strength cold front has us in its sights on Monday triggering widespread showers and storms as highs head back to the lower 80s.

Tuesday features the prospect for a few morning showers before a clearing trend with highs only in the mid 60s.

