Northeast Ohio weather: Storms tonight and a few on Fathers Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms will be spotty tonight and Father’s Day holds the prospect for some stray, mainly afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 80s.

An industrial strength cold front has us in its sights on Monday triggering widespread showers and storms as peak in the lower 80s.

Tuesday features the prospect for a few morning showers before a clearing trend with highs only in the mid 60s.

Wednesday may be the pick of the week with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

