Tornado warning canceled for northwestern Trumbull and southeastern Geauga counties

(WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTHEASTERN OHIO, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado warning for northwestern Trumbull and southeastern Geauga County until 6 p.m.

They say that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornados is located over Burton about eight miles south of Chardon. It is moving east at 20 mph.

Tornado and quarter-size hail is possible.

Locations impacted include Middlefield, North Bloomfield, Burton, West Farmington, and Parkman.

