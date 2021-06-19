2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men attacked a woman after a car crash, witnesses tell Shaker Heights police

By Avery Williams
Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men reportedly attacked a Cleveland Heights woman Friday night after they were all involved in a car crash in Shaker Heights.

Police said the woman was turning from Chagrin Boulevard onto Chelton Road as the crash happened. A black Chevrolet Impala cut her off, hitting her vehicle while backing out of a driveway, witnesses told Shaker Heights police.

That’s when two men jumped out of the Impala. Witnesses told police the men punched and kicked the woman. Officers later found her on the sidewalk unconscious and bleeding from the head, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene following the crash and attack. Shaker Heights police told 19 News they do not have photos of the suspect vehicle.

Police said the black Chevrolet Impala will likely have damage to its rear.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Contact Shaker Heights police at 216-491-1220 with tips.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

