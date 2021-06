CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots were fired Sunday afternoon on Cleveland’s West Side.

Cleveland police confirm a person was shot near the corner of W. 143th Street and Puritas Avenue.

A 19 News photographer says police have blocked entry to a nearby convenience store, Convenient Food Mart.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.