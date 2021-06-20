3 injured in string of shootings Saturday across Akron’s south side, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured early Saturday morning in Akron after three separate shootings took place across the city.

The first shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. in the 400 block of Homestead Street on the city’s southeast side, according to an Akron police media release.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man outside a residence with a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the release.

The preliminary investigation indicates unknown assailant fired shots at a group of guests attending a party. Someone in the group returned fire and “during the sequence of events, it is believed the victim was struck,” police wrote.

No one has been arrested.

Less than half an hour later, a person was shot in a second unrelated shooting incident. The 36-year-old man walked into Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police say.

The victim had been shot in the lower abdomen and was rushed to surgery.

He was shot in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue during an altercation, according to the release. Officers canvased the area and recovered evidence including a handgun.

Detectives are working to identify and locate the suspected shooter. He is described as a man between 35 and 40 years old.

No arrests had been made, but police said they’re hopeful they’ll identify the suspect involved.

The third shooting incident occurred shortly before 1:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, according to police.

When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old nearby on 17th Street Southwest suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.

They administered first aid and applied a tourniquet until medics could arrive.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Investigators believe the victim was shot during an altercation inside an establishment in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

Detectives are still trying to determine what happened and whether the shooting was accidental.

All three incidents remain under investigation, according to police.

Authorities ask those with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Tipsters can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text information to TIPSCO at 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous, according to police.

