Canton McKinley football scandal that led to the firings of 7 coaches takes new twist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton McKinley pizza controversy that led to the recent firings of seven coaches has taken a new turn.

The former football head coaches’ attorney said he has photos of the alleged victim with pork ribs at a charity event. This is the same student-athlete who says football coaches forced him on May 24th to eat pork against his religion. He is Hebrew Israelite.

The pictures are circulating the community via social media, leaving some to call into question the accusations the student’s family made against the football coaches, including former head coach Marcus Wattley. The photos were taken at a 2019 charity rib eating contest.

Attorney Peter Pattakos who represents the coach tells 19 News they show the student-athlete at the center of the controversy just minutes before he ate a plate of pork ribs.

“I don’t think there’s any legitimate dispute that he ate those ribs. If his religion really prohibited him from eating pork why is he sitting at a table at a rib eating contest with a plate of ribs in front of him, it just makes no sense,” he said.

The photos don’t actually show the athlete eating the ribs, but Attorney Pattakos says several coaches witnessed him consuming pork at the event which benefited athletic programs. Texas Roadhouse in Canton where the event was held confirmed to 19 News by telephone that they only serve pork ribs, not beef.

“Numerous witnesses there said, ‘yes of course he ate those ribs.’ Since those photos have circulated on Facebook community members, including former coaches said that yes, he was eating those ribs,” attorney Pattakos said. But Attorney Ed Gilbert who represents the student-athlete says the coaches and their attorney trying to shame this child have reached a new low.

“What happened three, four, five years ago with the child — I don’t know nor is it relevant. What is relevant is that what occurred on May the 24th was wrong. It was just dead wrong,” he said.

What happened in McKinley’s gymnasium on May 24th was caught on a school surveillance camera. There is no audio on the video, but the athlete at the center of the scandal is seated in the middle of the gym eating pepperoni pizza. His teammates were in a large circle around him, carrying 45-pound weights according to several sources, and forced to do additional drills, like lunges because the student missed a practice. Sources in the gym say some of the students were telling their teammate “just eat the pizza already.”

But even if religion is taken out of the equation attorney Gilbert tells 19 News this child was bullied, humiliated, and ostracized by coaches who should lead by example, and he says what they did was wrong.

“What was done here was a violation of the child’s constitutional rights, a violation of dignity,” he said. “Take religion out of the whole equation and still, the issue is why are you punishing a child like this to eat something they clearly did not want to eat? It’s still an issue. That they’re trying to harm this child in this way just shows just how deplorable and just how desperate this attorney on the other side and these coaches are.”

Attorney Pattakos responds saying, “To call that bullying to me is ridiculous. I don’t see anybody that has ever been part of a team sport at any high level coming out to make this claim. The point is it bullying, is it ostracizing to make someone run laps at a practice? Nobody would say that. The coaches and his teammates were working to try to teach him a lesson about selfishness, teamwork, and accountability.”

Attorney Pattakos says former Coach Wattley may sue for defamation in this case. Attorney Gilbert says they are moving forward with legal action because this student-athlete will need counseling, but they are working with the Canton City School District to make sure this incident doesn’t happen again.

