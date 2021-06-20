2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two baby lemurs: ‘Twins!!!’

Two baby lemurs play at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. They were born May 10.
Two baby lemurs play at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. They were born May 10.(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams
Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday announced they’ve welcome two baby lemurs.

The crowned lemurs were born May 10.

Metroparks Zoo shared the news in a Facebook post, writing: “Twins!!!”

The babies are the 5th and 6th children of mom, Kesi, and dad, Azizi.

Take a look at the family in the photo gallery below.

You can visit the lemurs in-person at the zoo’s Primate, Cat and Aquatics building, the post said.

RELATED: Father’s Day deals: Free admission for dads at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Akron Zoo

