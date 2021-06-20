Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two baby lemurs: ‘Twins!!!’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday announced they’ve welcome two baby lemurs.
The crowned lemurs were born May 10.
Metroparks Zoo shared the news in a Facebook post, writing: “Twins!!!”
The babies are the 5th and 6th children of mom, Kesi, and dad, Azizi.
Take a look at the family in the photo gallery below.
You can visit the lemurs in-person at the zoo’s Primate, Cat and Aquatics building, the post said.
