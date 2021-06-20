2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Deadline to enter final Vax-a-Million is Sunday

Vax-a-Million
Vax-a-Million
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The state health department is issuing a reminder for vaccinated Ohioans: Sign up for Vax-a-Million by the end of the day Sunday to be eligible for the final drawing.

More than 5.4 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process. Still, they must register for Vax-a-Million. They are not eligible to win the last $1 million cash prize or full-ride college scholarship unless they opt-in, a media release from the Ohio Department of Health said.

The winners of the final round will be announced on Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 7:29 p.m.

More than 3.4 million Ohioans were registered to win the $1 million June 16 lottery; More than150,000 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 entered to win the drawing for a college scholarship.

Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine for more information about COVID-19 vaccines. To schedule an appointment go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Representatives can answer questions or book appointments by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 208 new COVID-19 cases
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 382 new COVID-19 cases, additional 44 deaths added to state’s total
Father's Day has special meaning for a father of three who can celebrate because of life-saving...
Man’s journey to Cleveland includes detour for life-saving heart surgery
Wolstein Center
Who got vaccinated at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland?