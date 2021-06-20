Father’s Day deal: Reduced fees for dog adoption at Cleveland APL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, on Father’s Day, the Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering a special deal on adult dog adoptions.

For only $50, you can adopt any dog over 5 months old. The cost includes licensing fees. (Regular cost is $125 + licensing fees.)

The Cleveland APL continues to restrict visitor access, according to a media release.

View adoptable animals here. An adoption counselor will reach out after you complete the adoption survey.

Then you can schedule a meet-and-greet or animal pick-up appointment.

“At the Cleveland APL, we believe a family isn’t complete without a furry friend,” Sharon Harvey, President and CEO, said in a release. “So, this weekend, we’re going to make you an offer you can’t refuse, a new canine family member with a reduced adoption fee.”

Contact Cleveland APL at 216-771-4616 with questions about this adoption deal.

