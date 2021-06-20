2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Father’s Day deal: Reduced fees for dog adoption at Cleveland APL

The Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering a special deal on dog adoptions for Father's...
The Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering a special deal on dog adoptions for Father's Day. (Courtesy: FEMA / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)(KNOE)
By Avery Williams
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, on Father’s Day, the Cleveland Animal Protective League is offering a special deal on adult dog adoptions.

For only $50, you can adopt any dog over 5 months old. The cost includes licensing fees. (Regular cost is $125 + licensing fees.)

The Cleveland APL continues to restrict visitor access, according to a media release.

View adoptable animals here. An adoption counselor will reach out after you complete the adoption survey.

Then you can schedule a meet-and-greet or animal pick-up appointment.

“At the Cleveland APL, we believe a family isn’t complete without a furry friend,” Sharon Harvey, President and CEO, said in a release. “So, this weekend, we’re going to make you an offer you can’t refuse, a new canine family member with a reduced adoption fee.”

Contact Cleveland APL at 216-771-4616 with questions about this adoption deal.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Before June 13, 1920 you could ship children via the mail. An Ohio family was the first to try...
101 years ago, you could mail your kids; Ohio family was first to try it
Dear Ancestors
Dear Ancestors: Letters celebrate, reflect on Juneteenth
Joslyn Bonkowski (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
14-year-old girl found in Parma after going missing in Portage County
Juneteenth Flash Mob in Glenville shows support for minority-owned businesses
Juneteenth Flash Mob in Glenville shows support for minority-owned businesses (live interview)