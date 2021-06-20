2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nearly 6,000 Cuyahoga County residents lose power after thunderstorms

Nearly 6,000 First Energy customers in Cuyahoga County were without power Sunday after storms...
Nearly 6,000 First Energy customers in Cuyahoga County were without power Sunday after storms passed through the area.(First Energy)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 9,000 First Energy customers in Northern Ohio are without power Sunday after a series of thunderstorms moved through the area.

As of 6:20 p.m., Cuyahoga and Trumbull counties accounted for the majority of the outages. Almost 6,000 customers in Cuyahoga County were without power, and 2,322 more in Trumbull County had no electricity.

Outages were spread across the region with those in West Park, Parma, Glenville, and Cleveland Heights impacted.

The National Weather Service issued a severe storm watch for northwest Ohio, including for Lorain, Erie, Huron, and Sandusky counties. Parts of Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties were under a flood advisory Sunday evening

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

