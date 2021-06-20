Nearly 6,000 Cuyahoga County residents lose power after thunderstorms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 9,000 First Energy customers in Northern Ohio are without power Sunday after a series of thunderstorms moved through the area.

As of 6:20 p.m., Cuyahoga and Trumbull counties accounted for the majority of the outages. Almost 6,000 customers in Cuyahoga County were without power, and 2,322 more in Trumbull County had no electricity.

Outages were spread across the region with those in West Park, Parma, Glenville, and Cleveland Heights impacted.

The National Weather Service issued a severe storm watch for northwest Ohio, including for Lorain, Erie, Huron, and Sandusky counties. Parts of Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties were under a flood advisory Sunday evening

As expected, a SEVERE STORM WATCH has been issued for NW Ohio. We're watching these storms forming across western Indiana. They'll likely strengthen and head east. Eventually, they'll move into northern Ohio - likely after 11p. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/VgadI1jBdU — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) June 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.