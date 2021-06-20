2 Strong 4 Bullies
Online sports host and Twitter comedian looks to fill open Ohio House seat vacated by Householder

By Steven Hernandez
Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports talk show host and satirist Chris McNeil submitted his interest to take Larry Householder’s vacant seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.

“I think this is an opportunity to clean up local government,” McNeil said.

In his official letter to Speaker Bob Cupp, McNeil cited his 360,000 follower Twitter account, @Reflog_18, along with his work and volunteer experience.

“Someone who connects with people obviously — you’ve seen what I’ve done on social media,” he said.

The online personality also organized the fan-led “Perfect Season Parade” in Cleveland after the Browns’ infamous 0-16 season.

McNeil looks to represent the state’s 72nd district, a seat that has been left vacant after Larry Householder was expelled from the House Wednesday after being indicted on federal bribery charges.

McNeil alludes to the controversy that has precipitated the opening in his Twitter account description.

“Because I am less corrupt than the last guy,” it reads.

“I think that these people deserve better,” he said. “And I think I represent them.”

The sports show host is looking to use his social media for a vehicle to make policy—not just for spots gaffs.

“I can constantly get feedback from folks,” he explained. “You don’t have to make a phone call or do something, you know, formal email.”

McNeil is not sure whether or not this will be his only attempt for office in his new political career, but he at least hopes other politicians can take inspiration from his methods.

“Don’t respond to trolls all day long,” he said, “but if they got good ideas… listen to them.”

