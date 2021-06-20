2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County Sheriff’s deputies evacuate crowd of 2,000 from Wingfoot Lake Park

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 1 hour ago
SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement has cleared Wingfoot Lake Park in Suffield Township of a crowd of 2,000 after receiving reports of shots fired.

Nine agencies, including the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, worked to evacuate the crowd and restore peace to the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Law enforcement received a call for help reporting gunshots and visible firearms at a gathering for a Juneteenth celebration and party at the park, according to an earlier Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

