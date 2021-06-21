2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: A taste of Fall through Wednesday morning

Monday, June 21
Monday, June 21
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of several days of inclement weather, cooler, drier air is moving in from the north.

Expect temperatures in the low to mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday afternoon.

Typical highs this time of the year are in the low 80s.

Tuesday evening will also be quite cool, with temperatures falling into the low 50s by Wednesday morning.

A few spots may even bottom out in the upper 40s Wednesday morning!

The weather will be beautiful through Thursday, but rain returns to the forecast on Friday.

We remain quite unsettled through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Monday, June 21
19 First Alert Weather Day: Stray showers stick around Monday afternoon

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Monday, June 21
19 First Alert Weather Day: Stray showers stick around Monday afternoon
The 19 News weather team has issued ALERT DAYS for Sunday and Monday due to the risk of severe...
Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat continues Sunday night into Monday
Tornado warning canceled for northwestern Trumbull and southeastern Geauga counties
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/19/2021