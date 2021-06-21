Northeast Ohio weather: A taste of Fall through Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of several days of inclement weather, cooler, drier air is moving in from the north.

Expect temperatures in the low to mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will only rise into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday afternoon.

Typical highs this time of the year are in the low 80s.

Tuesday evening will also be quite cool, with temperatures falling into the low 50s by Wednesday morning.

A few spots may even bottom out in the upper 40s Wednesday morning!

The weather will be beautiful through Thursday, but rain returns to the forecast on Friday.

We remain quite unsettled through the weekend.

