19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00 PM south and east of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for all of the pink/purple counties on the map below.

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Scattered storms will be moving through this afternoon.

Some storms may produce damaging winds and hail.

The storms will wind down by 5:00 PM, if not sooner.

The next few days will be quiet, less humid, and dry.

We’re even getting a little taste of Fall Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday will only top out in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

