19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Tuscarawas County

By Steph Krane
Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man from Tuscarawas County died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

According to OSHP, Angel Gonzalez Lopez was riding westbound on Route 432 just before 4 a.m. when he traveled off the right side of the road. He hit a utility pole, lawn ornament light, and a rock garden before coming to a stop.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said Lopez was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

