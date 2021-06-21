2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

24-year-old dead after exchanging gunfire with assailant in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park

(KVLY)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man is dead after exchanging gunfire with his assailant in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Cleveland police responded to the area shortly before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a man shot, according to a Cleveland police media release.

When the police arrived, EMS was already on scene providing medical care to the man who was taken to University Hospitals and later died, the release said.

Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was outside a home in the 4100 block of East 99th Street with a 20-year-old woman when a vehicle drove up and someone fired multiple rounds before driving off.

The 24-year-old man fired back but was struck multiple times, police say. The 20-year-old woman was not physically injured.

Later, a 21-year-old man arrived a St. Vincent Charity Hospital with a gunshot wound in his hand. Further investigation, police say, showed that this male was involved in the killing on East 99th Street. He was arrested.

Police say they are investigating a possible connection between the victim and the man who has been arrested to another shooting investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
Cleveland police Homicide Unit investigates the death of 2-year-old
The 19 News weather team has issued ALERT DAYS for Sunday and Monday due to the risk of severe...
Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat continues Sunday night into Monday
4 family members are dead in Jackson Township in likely murder-suicide
Geauga County church out to prove love wins after pride flag is stolen dozens of times