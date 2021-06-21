24-year-old dead after exchanging gunfire with assailant in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man is dead after exchanging gunfire with his assailant in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Cleveland police responded to the area shortly before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a man shot, according to a Cleveland police media release.

When the police arrived, EMS was already on scene providing medical care to the man who was taken to University Hospitals and later died, the release said.

Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was outside a home in the 4100 block of East 99th Street with a 20-year-old woman when a vehicle drove up and someone fired multiple rounds before driving off.

The 24-year-old man fired back but was struck multiple times, police say. The 20-year-old woman was not physically injured.

Later, a 21-year-old man arrived a St. Vincent Charity Hospital with a gunshot wound in his hand. Further investigation, police say, showed that this male was involved in the killing on East 99th Street. He was arrested.

Police say they are investigating a possible connection between the victim and the man who has been arrested to another shooting investigation.

