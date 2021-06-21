2 Strong 4 Bullies
24-year-old man killed in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood identified

By Stephanie Czekalinski and Steph Krane
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 24-year-old Terymone Williamson of Cleveland was the man killed after he exchanged gunfire with another person in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, the county Medical Examiner said.

Cleveland police responded to the 4100 block of East 99th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on reports of a man shot, according to a Cleveland Police media release.

When the police arrived, EMS was already on scene providing medical care to the man who was taken to University Hospitals and later died, the release said.

Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was outside a home in the 4100 block of East 99th Street with a 20-year-old woman when a vehicle drove up and someone fired multiple rounds before driving off.

Williamson fired back but was struck multiple times, police say. The 20-year-old woman was not physically injured.

Later, a 21-year-old man arrived a St. Vincent Charity Hospital with a gunshot wound in his hand. Further investigation, police say, showed that this male was involved in the killing on East 99th Street. He was arrested.

Police say they are investigating a possible connection between the victim and the man who has been arrested to another shooting investigation.

