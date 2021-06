CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital in trauma arrest after he was shot Monday morning, EMS said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Neville Avenue near West 73rd Street.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story

