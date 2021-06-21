2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 family members who died during apparent domestic murder-suicide identified by Stark County authorities

Jackson Township police scene
Jackson Township police scene(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jackson Township Police Department released the identities of the four family members who died during an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, the youngest victim was 5 years old:

  • Nicholas Mavrakis, 47
  • Lesley Mavrakis, 37
  • Ace Mavrakis, 13
  • Pippa Mavrakis, 5

Investigators responded to a Salerno Street NW residence on the afternoon of Father’s Day for a welfare check, according to Jackson Township police.

There, officers found the bodies of four individuals, all from the same family.

Police believe the deaths stem from a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

Detectives from Jackson Township, along with the Stark County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are treating the case as a triple homicide and suicide at this time.

The coroner is still in the process of conducting autopsies to determine the manner of death.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 800-273-8255, or text “4-HOPE” to 741-741.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Teenager taken into custody after incident at Akron cemetery charged with murder in unrelated incident
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Wadsworth Police arrested Perry L. Wiggins (L) and Tony M. Blue (R) in connection with a...
Two men arrested after 22-year-old stabbed at Wadsworth bar
19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Tuacarawas County
19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Tuscarawas County