4 family members who died during apparent domestic murder-suicide identified by Stark County authorities

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jackson Township Police Department released the identities of the four family members who died during an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, the youngest victim was 5 years old:

Nicholas Mavrakis, 47

Lesley Mavrakis, 37

Ace Mavrakis, 13

Pippa Mavrakis, 5

Investigators responded to a Salerno Street NW residence on the afternoon of Father’s Day for a welfare check, according to Jackson Township police.

There, officers found the bodies of four individuals, all from the same family.

Police believe the deaths stem from a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

Detectives from Jackson Township, along with the Stark County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are treating the case as a triple homicide and suicide at this time.

The coroner is still in the process of conducting autopsies to determine the manner of death.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 800-273-8255, or text “4-HOPE” to 741-741.

