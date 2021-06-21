5 years ago this week Cleveland celebrated our first NBA championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers won their first NBA championship in team history on June 19, 2016.

Fans have been reminiscing about game 7 which was tied at 89 with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter. Led by LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving, the Cavs pulled off some of the most memorable moments in Cleveland sports history.

The win is a wonderful memory for so many fans, but the celebrations afterward are just as sweet for many. Do you remember the parade held six days later on June 22, 2016?

Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith greets fans before the start of a parade celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland Wednesday, June 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (AP)

