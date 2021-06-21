2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of...
US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history
Police are investigating after a man drove into bicyclists at an annual event.
Man drives into cyclists in Arizona
Man shot to death on Neville Avenue in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs