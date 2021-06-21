2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Akron begins clearing out homeless camps on public property, starting with Grace Park

By Syeda Abbas
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sage Lewis is a homeless advocate for the Houseless Movement. He’s upset about the city of Akron’s latest decision.

For the last 14 months, the city said it would not break up homeless camps on public property.

That has changed this week.

The city will clear out the camps, starting at Grace Park on Perkins street.

“This is a nightmare; American homelessness in the richest country,” Lewis said.

Signs were posted across Grace Park in downtown Akron, warning people living here that they had to get out.

19 News reached out to the city of Akron to be fair.

Eufrancia Lash is the deputy director of public service and neighborhood assistance.

He said the city stopped its policy last year because they wanted to avoid putting large groups in homeless shelters where COVID-19 could easily spread.

“We’re trying to do the best that we can by engaging in a compassionate transition,” Lash said.

He added that since Ohio is ending its state of emergency, Akron is also changing its rules.

“We respect those viewpoints and those opinions, but as a municipality, we have a responsibility as well we also have ordinances that we want to uphold,” he said.

Lewis had also said the temporary housing vouchers being given to the people in Grace Park don’t solve their problems since they are still being rejected as tenants.

Lash said those vouchers are being given out by Community Support Services, not the city of Akron.

19 News reached out to CSS, but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Travel agents weigh in on vacation rush
Travel bouncing back from Cleveland Hopkins Airport following slow 2020
(Source: WOIO)
Teenager taken into custody after incident at Akron cemetery charged with murder in unrelated incident
Jackson Township police scene
4 family members who died during apparent domestic murder-suicide identified by Stark County authorities
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage