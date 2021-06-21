2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police Homicide Unit investigates the death of 2-year-old

Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child as a homicide, according to a police media release.

On June 11, Cleveland firefighters and police officers responded to a single-family home in the 3700 block of West 39th Street on shortly before 5 p.m.

The firefighters provided aid to the little boy until medics took him to MetroHealth Medical Center, the release said.

According to preliminary information provided by police, a 25-year-old man was watching several children including his own and two of his girlfriend’s while she was at work.

The man said that he found the child with a plastic bag over his head, the release said. A medical examination revealed the child had a fractured neck and head trauma.

The 25-year-old was arrested.

The toddler died at the hospital the next day.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating the death.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

