Community mourns murdered Jackson Township family

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Jacskon Township Police said that they are investigating a domestic incident that led to the shooting deaths of 47-year-old Nicholas Mavrakis, 37-year-old Lesley Mavrakis, 13-year-old Ace Mavrakis, and 5-year-old Pippa Mavrakis.

Police said it appears that there were no other individuals involved pointing to a tragic murder-suicide.

Ace Mavrakis entered the 9th grade and was a fixture in the township’s community football program, coached for years by Township resident Jamey Groetz.

“Great, great kid, I can’t say that enough; we’re going to miss him, we just have a hole in our hearts, the whole community of Jackson and especially his teammates and friends,” he said.

Pippa would have been in kindergarten in the district in the fall.

The Jackson Schools released a statement extending their sympathies to all of those touched by the tragedy and said that grief counselors would be made available.

Groetz, a full day after the tragedy, knows full well there will be difficult days ahead for many in the community.

“It is just heartbreaking; it really is,” he said, " I know there is a lot of guys who are going to have heavy hearts.”

Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate the shooting.

Nicholas Mavrakis was a 22 year veteran of the United States Army.

