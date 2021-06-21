2 Strong 4 Bullies
COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site scheduled for July 13 in Newburgh Heights

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health and Care Alliance Health Care will offer a pop-up drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Newburgh Heights Village Hall Tuesday.

First doses will be available June 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. Second doses will be administered at a clinic on July 13, according to an ODH media release.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can schedule an appointment online through Care Alliance Health Center.

The village hall is located at 3801 Harvard Avenue.

Pop-Up Vaccination Site Details

Tuesday, June 22, from 2-6 p.m.

Second doses will be administered at a clinic on Tuesday, July 13, from 2-6 p.m.

Newburgh Heights Village Hall, 3801 Harvard Ave., Newburgh Heights, OH 44105

