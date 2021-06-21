2 Strong 4 Bullies
A family of river otters is living at the Cleveland Metroparks

It’s the first time the species has made their home in the more than 100-year-old park
River otters have made a home at the Cleveland Metroparks for the first time in the park's history.(Cleveland Metroparks)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rivers otters disappeared from Ohio at the beginning of the last century. Now, the Cleveland Metroparks says a family of otters are living in the park for the first time in its history.

“This is exciting. This is very exciting for many reasons. It’s not just one otter passing through. It’s a family group of otters,” said Jonathan Cepek, a Metroparks wildlife ecologist. “It’s a female with two young that were probably born last year.”

Cepek said he used wildlife cameras to determine the otters have been living here for a while.

The presence of the species demonstrates that our area’s environment is improving, he said.

“That species has been gone from Ohio because people changed the landscape and over-harvested and... impacted the natural areas,” he said. “Think about the burning river - the pollution. Think about that comeback.”

