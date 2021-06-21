2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms with gusty winds expected

By Jon Loufman
Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This first, full day of summer finds us under the assault of a strong cold front that’s triggering widespread showers and storms along with gusty winds.

Because of this, we’ve made it a First Alert Weather Day.

Highs will peak in the low 80s around noon, with temperatures on a slow fall throughout the remainder of the day.

The rain ends tonight as lows plummet into the 50s with the humidity quickly fading.

Tuesday features cloudy skies preceding a partial clearing trend with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday may be the pick of the week with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

