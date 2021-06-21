FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms with gusty winds expected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This first, full day of summer finds us under the assault of a strong cold front that’s triggering widespread showers and storms along with gusty winds.

Because of this, we’ve made it a First Alert Weather Day.

Highs will peak in the low 80s around noon, with temperatures on a slow fall throughout the remainder of the day.

The rain ends tonight as lows plummet into the 50s with the humidity quickly fading.

Tuesday features cloudy skies preceding a partial clearing trend with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday may be the pick of the week with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.