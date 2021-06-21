2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 family members are dead in Jackson Township in likely murder-suicide

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police discovered four dead after doing a welfare check on Salerno Street NW Sunday afternoon.

Officers went to a residence in the 6800 block of Salerno Street NW shortly after 4 p.m., according to a media release from Jackson Township police.

Officers found four people deceased, the release said. All were members of the same family.

Police believe that the deaths are the result of a domestic dispute that turned deadly. At this time police do not believe anyone else is involved in the incident, the release said.

The Jackson Township Detective Bureau, the Stark County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating this as a triple homicide and a suicide.

Police say they will not release additional information until next of kin are notified or additional information becomes available.

