Man shot to death on Neville Avenue in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An as-yet-unidentified man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood, police say.

The man was shot in the groin in the 7200 block of Neville Avenue at 2:30 p.m., according to a police media release.

Medics took him MetroHealth Medical Center, but he did not survive, the release said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

