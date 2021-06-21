2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New ‘Sesame Street’ episode introduces family with two gay dads

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Sesame Street” is celebrating Pride month with an episode featuring two gay dads.

The episode titled, “Family Day,” was released Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, just in time for Father’s Day.

On his Facebook page, the co-director of the show posted a message about how “Sesame Street” has always fostered diversity and inclusion.

LGBTQ advocates praised the new gay dad characters who support important messages about love and acceptance.

Earlier this year, the show introduced two new African American Muppet characters to encourage racial harmony.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
An aerial view shows widespread damage to homes in suburban Chicago.
Aerial view: Chicago-area tornado damage
(Source: WOIO)
Teenager taken into custody after incident at Akron cemetery charged with murder in unrelated incident
The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx
Jackson Township police scene
4 family members who died during apparent domestic murder-suicide identified by Stark County authorities