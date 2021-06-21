2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northern Ohio Recovery Association to serve breakfast and lunch to kids through September 10

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland-area children can get free breakfast and lunch through September 10 at the Northern Ohio Recovery Association on East 55th Street, according to a media release.

The Free Summer Meals Program will provide Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch bags Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon to those ages 18 and under.

Lunches for infants and adults are not available.

The Northern Ohio Recovery Association is located at 1400 East 55th Street in Cleveland.

