Northern Ohio Recovery Association to serve breakfast and lunch to kids through September 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland-area children can get free breakfast and lunch through September 10 at the Northern Ohio Recovery Association on East 55th Street, according to a media release.

The Free Summer Meals Program will provide Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch bags Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon to those ages 18 and under.

Lunches for infants and adults are not available.

The Northern Ohio Recovery Association is located at 1400 East 55th Street in Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.