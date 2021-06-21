2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio BMV extensions end July 1. Renew your expired driver’s license and tags now, says BMV

(Source: Ohio BMV/Facebook)
(Source: Ohio BMV/Facebook)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Ohioans driving with expired driver’s licenses or tags to renew before July 2.

That’s when the state will start holding drivers accountable again.

You can complete many transactions online or get in line virtually at http://bmv.ohio.gov.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Community mourns murdered Jackson Township family
Community mourns murdered Jackson Township family
Storm damage shuts down roads & cuts off access to some businesses Monday
Storm damage shuts down roads & cuts off access to some businesses Monday
The heavy rain and strong winds packed a mean punch to parts of Northeast Ohio, with storm...
Storm damage shuts down roads & cuts off access to some businesses Monday
Police and coroner investigating domestic incident that led to the deaths of 4 members of a...
Community mourns murdered Jackson Township family