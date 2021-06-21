Ohio BMV extensions end July 1. Renew your expired driver’s license and tags now, says BMV

Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Ohioans driving with expired driver’s licenses or tags to renew before July 2.

That’s when the state will start holding drivers accountable again.

You can complete many transactions online or get in line virtually at http://bmv.ohio.gov.

